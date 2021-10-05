Arkansas Congressman Womack visits veteran center in Harrison

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Arkansas’3rd District Representative Steve Womack paid a visit to Camp Jack Veterans Center Tuesday.

The Republican showed support of a bill providing a $2.28 million grant to remodel the veteran center currently housed in an old armory.

“When I came here six months ago and took a tour and learned of the vision, I kind of fell in love with it,” said Womack, who served 30 years in the United States Army. “When you can have a focal point in the community like that, it’s an opportunity that you can’t pass up.”

In three months, Camp Jack has already aided veterans through benefits, health programs, and commrodery.

”Right now we’ve already helped between 300 and 500 people since we’ve been here and the fact that that’s going to continue to grow,” said Fred Woehl, a Vietnam Veteran who works closely with Camp Jack. “Our goal is to simply help as many veterans and veteran’s families as we can. The thing is, nobody here is getting paid, we’re just doing this out of the respect and tribute that should be paid towards veterans.“

”It means that America does not forget who the men and women are that provide us our safety, our security, and have fought for our freedom,” said Rep. Womack. “The least we can do as a society is to remember that service: take care of their needs, make sure they’re not homeless and that they have places like this to go to and seek any help they may need.”

Stationed in an old armory originally built in the 1940′s, Camp Jack’s operation continues to grow, but its management is limited by the building. With his visit, Rep. Womack gave his confidence the grant would be approved and funding would be available in the near future.

“I couldn’t help but notice like many old armories it has some needs,” said Rep. Womack. “It’s a grand old building, but she’s suffering from age. We’re going to make sure that this place shines like a new penny, gets the proper recognition and attention that it so richly deserves.”

The bipartisan infrastructure bill that the grant is attached to was scheduled to be voted upon before the House adjourned last Thursday, September 30. Womack anticipates it will seek approval the next time congress convenes on October 12.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.