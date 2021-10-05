Advertisement

Branson, Mo. Police Department holds National Night Out Tuesday

This annual event hopes to strengthen the relationship between first responders and people living in the tourist town.(ky3)
By Madison Horner
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Branson Police Department will host National Night Out in neighborhoods throughout the city Tuesday evening.

This annual event hopes to strengthen the relationship between first responders and people living in the tourist town. Branson residents can enjoy live music, bounce houses, and cookouts.

“It’s an opportunity for neighbors to get together to rekindle relationships in the neighborhood and foster new ones,” Branson Police Chief Jeff Matthews said.

Chief Matthews says it’s also an opportunity for law enforcement and city leaders to talk about real problems facing people in the community.

”And try to develop strategies to overcome those challenges they’re having in the neighborhood,” Chief Matthews said.

Chief Matthews says building relationships with fellow neighbors is how we become a stronger city.

”A couple of years ago sitting in a National Night Out event one of the neighbors looked at me and said chief I’m so thankful we have National Night Out, I’m meeting neighbors for the first time and I’ve lived here for six years,” Chief Matthews said.

Branson resident Keith O’Neil says he’s seen the way events like this bring the community together.

”I think any time you can get involved with law enforcement or first responders in a non-emergency situation then it gives us the confidence when we do need them,” Keith O’Neal said.

Kathy O’Neil says she thinks children can really benefit from National Night Out.

”We’ve gotta take that onus off of the idea that police are your enemy,” Kathy O’Neil said.

“We’re in their environment, in their neighborhood, in their driveways getting to know them the same as they’re getting to know us and it’s not an official business visit,” Chief Matthews said.

In addition to meeting law enforcement and first responders, all of the city departments will be there to meet neighbors.

”Public Works, IT., finance, everybody is invited to be out there because it is a city initiative,” said Chief Matthews.

The chief says there is not one central location for the block parties because they encourage each neighborhood to create its own unique plan.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

