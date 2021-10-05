Advertisement

City of Billings, Mo. issues boil order

By KY3 Staff
Oct. 5, 2021
BILLINGS, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Billings issued a boil order on Tuesday.

City leaders did not give a reason for the order. And we do not know a timetable for the safe return of tap water.

City leaders ask you to vigorously boil water for three minutes prior to use.  Use only boiled water for drinking, brushing teeth, diluting fruit juices, and all other food preparations, or consumption.

