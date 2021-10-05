Advertisement

ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: Springfield Police Department searching for teenager reported missing

Maddalee M. Lands, 15, disappeared after an incident at 2658 E Linwood Street on September 28.
Maddalee M. Lands, 15, disappeared after an incident at 2658 E Linwood Street on September 28.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing teenager.

Maddalee M. Lands, 15, disappeared after an incident at 2658 E Linwood Street on September 28. Police believe she may be with Glenn Shannon Bergesch, 52.

Glenn Shannon Bergesch, 52
Glenn Shannon Bergesch, 52

Police say Maddalee received a message on social media claiming Bergesch was coming to pick her up at the address.

If you see Maddalee call 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1786.

