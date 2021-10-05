Advertisement

Grey Poupon introduces white wine infused with mustard seeds

The wine, best served chilled, features hints of spice and citrus with floral characteristics.
The wine, best served chilled, features hints of spice and citrus with floral characteristics.(Business Wire)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - In an effort to make lunch feel like a feast, Grey Poupon is selling a limited-edition white wine.

According to Kraft Heinz, La Moutarde Vin is the first-ever white wine infused with Grey Poupon mustard seeds.

The wine, best served chilled, features hints of spice and citrus with floral characteristics. Kraft Heinz says it’s a celebration of the white wine used in the Grey Poupon Dijon recipe.

They say it’s a way to spice up any lunch and is a perfect pairing with sandwiches or charcuterie boards.

“Here at Grey Poupon, we want lunch to feel worthy of savoring again. That’s why we crafted the concept of a limited-edition white wine that’s perfect for those who want to take back lunch and make every meal an opportunity to treat yourself,” said Danielle Coopersmith, brand manager for Sandwich Enhancers at Kraft Heinz.

La Moutarde Vin costs $30 for a standard bottle that comes with a jar of Grey Poupon.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House of Dallas County, Mo. man accused of kidnapping Cassidy Rainwater burns to the ground.
House of Dallas County, Mo. man accused of kidnapping Cassidy Rainwater burns to the ground
Police say two people died Saturday afternoon in a two-car crash in south Springfield.
Police identify 2 drivers killed in crash in south Springfield Saturday
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
Some families in Branson are scrambling to find shelter. People living at the Strafford House...
Branson, Mo. residents forced out of extended stay motel for reported unsafe living conditions
Marionville man arrested for two accounts of animal abuse, Police Speak out
Marionville, Mo. man arrested for killing 2 dogs in unusual ways

Latest News

In this July 11, 2021, file photo former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative...
Trump not on ‘Forbes 400′ list for first time in 25 years
Some encouraging news on the pandemic. Cases nationwide continue to decline. (Source: CNN...
Cases dropping, call for more boosters
FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2020, file photo, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey speaks at a press conference...
Arizona can’t use COVID money for anti-mask grants, feds say
This week was a stark reminder of the power and reach of Facebook, which owns the photo-sharing...
Outage highlights how vital Facebook has become worldwide