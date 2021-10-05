Advertisement

Halloween Peeps are back after disappearing last year

By CNN
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Spooky Peeps are back just in time for Halloween!

The pumpkins. monsters, cats and ghosts could not be found in stores last year.

That’s because the company behind Peeps paused production on all of the non-Easter Peeps because of the pandemic.

This year, everyone’s favorite marshmallow candies have returned and with brand new packaging, too!

It’s the first Halloween packaging update since 2014 and you may notice there is a new Peeps item on the shelves.

The new skull Peeps are perfect for Day of the Dead celebrations.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House of Dallas County, Mo. man accused of kidnapping Cassidy Rainwater burns to the ground.
House of Dallas County, Mo. man accused of kidnapping Cassidy Rainwater burns to the ground
Police say two people died Saturday afternoon in a two-car crash in south Springfield.
Police identify 2 drivers killed in crash in south Springfield Saturday
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
Some families in Branson are scrambling to find shelter. People living at the Strafford House...
Branson, Mo. residents forced out of extended stay motel for reported unsafe living conditions
Marionville man arrested for two accounts of animal abuse, Police Speak out
Marionville, Mo. man arrested for killing 2 dogs in unusual ways

Latest News

Police say home security cameras help solve cases
On Your Side: Woman says home security cameras catch ‘Peeping Tom’ in Nixa
President Joe Biden pitches his economic agenda in Michigan as progress stalls on Capitol Hill.
Biden pushes big plans as key to avoid ‘America’s decline’
Womack in Harrison
Halloween Peeps are back!
Halloween Peeps are back!