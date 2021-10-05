Advertisement

Jury awards $6.3 million to Shannen Doherty in State Farm house fire suit

FILE - Shannen Doherty participates in Fox's "BH90210" panel at the Television Critics...
FILE - Shannen Doherty participates in Fox's "BH90210" panel at the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour on Aug. 7, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. A federal jury in Los Angeles awarded $6.3 million to actor Shannen Doherty on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in a lawsuit alleging that State Farm failed to pay sufficiently for damage to her house in a 2018 California wildfire.(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A federal jury in Los Angeles awarded $6.3 million to actor Shannen Doherty on Monday in a lawsuit alleging that State Farm failed to pay sufficiently for damage to her house in a 2018 California wildfire.

The jury found that the insurance giant’s failure to pay policy benefits for Doherty’s Malibu home were “unreasonable and without proper cause.”

The verdict covers damages to Doherty’s house and property, emotional distress and attorney’s fees.

“We thank the members of the jury for their thoughtful consideration of Shannen’s case,” Doherty’s attorney Devin McRae said in a statement. “We are happy they saw the case the way we do. This should send a message to State Farm and other institutions that they should not forget they are dealing with human beings.”

Doherty, the 50-year-old former star of “Beverly Hills, 90210,” “Charmed” and “Heathers” revealed in February 2020 that the breast cancer she had been diagnosed with in 2015 had recurred and progressed to stage 4.

Her attorneys said in court documents that “instead of living out her remaining years peacefully in her home, Ms. Doherty remains displaced and battling with her insurance company.”

In its own statement Monday, State Farm said, “We empathize with Ms. Doherty’s health and wish her the best. We are disappointed by the jury’s decision and respectfully disagree with it. We will explore all available legal options, including appealing the verdict.”

