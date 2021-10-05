Advertisement

Police identify victim of deadly Saturday morning crash in Springfield

(AP)
(AP)(Associated Press)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police identified the victim of a deadly single-car crash in Springfield Saturday morning.

Micahel Akins, 38, of Springfield, died in the crash.

The initial investigation indicates a maroon 2015 Dodge van was southbound on Kansas Expressway near Phelps and crossed over into the northbound lane. The vehicle then struck a railroad overpass concrete barrier and rolled onto its top. Akins died at the scene.

Officers with the department’s Traffic Section continue to investigate the circumstances involved in the crash. They ask anyone with information about this incident to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say two people died Saturday afternoon in a two-car crash in south Springfield.
Two dead after two-car crash in south Springfield
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
Mercy Springfield offers second chance for workers who missed Sept. 30 vaccine deadline to stay employed
Crash at Kansas Expressway and Grad Street.
Man hospitalized after early-morning crash in west-central Springfield
Police say two people died Saturday afternoon in a two-car crash in south Springfield.
Police identify 2 drivers killed in crash in south Springfield Saturday

Latest News

Rural areas seeing twice as many people die from COVID than urban areas.
Rural Americans are dying from COVID-19 at twice the rate of urban Americans, Springfield hospitals explain why
(AP)
New rules on Missouri abortion clinics set to take effect
James Phelps/Dallas County Jail
House of Dallas County, Mo. man accused of kidnapping Cassidy Rainwater burns to the ground
FosterAdopt Connect in Springfield.
Number of kids in foster care continues to rise, red flag in Springfield community focus report