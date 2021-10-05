Police identify victim of deadly Saturday morning crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police identified the victim of a deadly single-car crash in Springfield Saturday morning.

Micahel Akins, 38, of Springfield, died in the crash.

The initial investigation indicates a maroon 2015 Dodge van was southbound on Kansas Expressway near Phelps and crossed over into the northbound lane. The vehicle then struck a railroad overpass concrete barrier and rolled onto its top. Akins died at the scene.

Officers with the department’s Traffic Section continue to investigate the circumstances involved in the crash. They ask anyone with information about this incident to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810.

