Springfield Police Department’s ‘Stop the Violence’ Conference returns for 7th year

Springfield Police Department hosts 7th annual Stop the Violence conference.(ky3)
By Abbey Taylor
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 6:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The ‘Stop the Violence Conference’ returns virtually after a year off due to the pandemic.

The Springfield Police Department hosts the event in partnership with Abilities First and the Missouri State University Department of Criminology and Criminal Justice.

The event starts at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday and lasts until 4:30 p.m. Participants must register to receive a Zoom link the morning of the conference. You can register HERE. Closed captioning and an interpreter for the deaf community will be provided.

SPD spokesperson Jasmine Bailey said the conference is a call to action to provide education and tools to help address interpersonal violence and make the community safer. This year’s conference is focusing not just on domestic violence but interpersonal violence and how it relates to people of all abilities.

It will also highlight the exploitation of the elderly and people with disabilities from a legal perspective, sex trafficking, abuse of children with disabilities, and the long-term impact of relationship abuse and violence.

”I think anytime we’re able to think outside the box, as it relates to dealing with and intervening with domestic violence situations in our community, we take the opportunity to do that,” said Bailey. “This year we were lucky enough to have abilities first sponsor the conference. We wanted to take the opportunity to look at it from that unique lens.”

Credit will be provided for those seeking Continuing Education Units like Counselors, Social Workers, Law Enforcement, Attorneys.

“It’s anyone who is not only interested in learning more about interpersonal violence in the broader sense, not just as it relates to abilities, but specifically that is what we’re exploring with this conference,” said Bailey.

This year’s conference will include two keynote speaker sessions.

The first features Jessica Naslund and Chris Worth. It will focus on building the capacity to work with survivors of all abilities. This session is designed with mental health professionals in mind but is applicable to all attendees for one hour of continuing education.

The second will include Wambui Bahati. Wambui’s session will focus on the importance of building professionals’ capacity to work with all people. The session will go over how to prevent funneling people with disabilities or mental health issues to programs designed for children or other populations, and attendees will be awarded one hour of continuing education.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

