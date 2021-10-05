On Your Side: Woman says home security cameras catch ‘Peeping Tom’ in Nixa

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) -A woman in Nixa says if you don’t have home security cameras, get them. She says her gut told her she was being watched.

Her video shows a man slowly walking up to her bedroom window.

“It was terrifying. I didn’t expect so soon after getting cameras to see that I was right,” she said.

We are concealing her identity because the man accused is no longer behind bars. On Your Side confirmed her story with Nixa police records.

“He’s peeping in my window. It was the sound of vinyl being pressed on next to my window. It was the sound of wresting on the grass next to the house. It was the sound of a dog on the back porch,” she said.

She says her video shows he stopped by three times in six nights with his dog.

“His decoy. He doesn’t leash it. So it’s out there. It’s an excuse for being back there, I think, for him,” she said.

“That will keep you up at night. You and your family, and of course little kids are going to be scared and worried. Is this going to happen again?” said Officer Brent Forgey with the Nixa Police Department.

Police say this is just another example to be aware of your surroundings and get cameras. These devices help solve cases. There are options for any budget. We’re talking less than $40.

“A lot of people don’t think about it, but there are people driving around looking for opportunities. Running vehicles with keys in them. They’re looking for vehicles with packages and doors unlocked. They’re doing that at night in our subdivisions and shopping areas,” said Forgey.

Police say the best thing you can do is think like a criminal. Walk around your home during the day and night. See if someone can hide behind a bush. Also, consider putting more lights out. Not just by doors. Make sure lights are set to expose what you want. This might take some trial and error.

In this Nixa case, the man was arrested. He hasn’t been charged, yet.

Many police departments, including Nixa and Springfield, offer programs where an officer can come to your home and give you advice on how to better protect your property.

There are currently 28 Neighborhood Watch groups in Nixa. For more information contact Officer Forgey at 417-725-2510 or bforgey@nixa.com

Springfield crime prevention information.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.