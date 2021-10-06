Advertisement

10-year-old killed in ‘freak’ rodeo accident

Legend Williamson, 10, loved the rodeo, according to his obituary.
Legend Williamson, 10, loved the rodeo, according to his obituary.(Carroway Funeral Home)
By Johnathan Manning and Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KPLC) – A 10-year-old-boy was killed in a rodeo accident over the weekend.

According to KPLC, Legend Williamson was riding a horse in the warm-up pen at the Texas Junior High Rodeo when the horse reared up and fell on him.

Officials believe the horse either had a heart attack or a brain aneurysm, based on an examination by a veterinarian.

The horse died immediately, according to Chief Detective Sylvester Denmond with the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Legend was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. He is believed to have died of blunt-force trauma to the head.

“It’s just a freak accident, our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and the rodeo community,” Denmond said.

Copyright 2021 KPLC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House of Dallas County, Mo. man accused of kidnapping Cassidy Rainwater burns to the ground.
House of Dallas County, Mo. man accused of kidnapping Cassidy Rainwater burns to the ground
TikTok
TikTok Trend: Springfield Public Schools staff member slapped by student for viral video
James Phelps and Timothy Norton.
2 accused of kidnapping Cassidy Rainwater appear in Dallas County court
Maddalee M. Lands, 15, disappeared after an incident at 2658 E Linwood Street on September 28.
ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: Springfield Police Department searching for teenager reported missing
Police say home security cameras help solve cases
On Your Side: Woman says home security cameras catch ‘Peeping Tom’ in Nixa

Latest News

FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer...
US summer COVID surge is waning; more mandates in the works
Officers respond to Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday amid an active...
Teen suspected in Texas school shooting in police custody; 4 hurt
Jackson State University student Kendra Daye, right, reacts as Tameiki Lee, a nurse with the...
Los Angeles OKs one of strictest US vaccination mandates
Workers clean oil from the sand south of the pier in Newport Beach, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 5,...
Delay after alarm puts California spill response in question
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol breach can't find former Trump aide Dan...
Jan. 6 committee can’t find former Trump aide to serve him subpoena