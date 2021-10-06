Advertisement

Amber alert issued for 6-year-old girl missing in Texas

A 6-year-old girl is missing from Lubbock County, Texas, along with her caretaker.
A 6-year-old girl is missing from Lubbock County, Texas, along with her caretaker.(Source: NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
(Gray News) - The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office in Texas is searching for a 6-year-old girl missing with her caretaker. She is considered to be in grave or immediate danger.

Addilyn Hazel Carter was last seen walking with Michael Luitjens at about 3 or 4 p.m. Tuesday in Lubbock County, Texas, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

She has brown hair, brown eyes, stands about 4 feet tall and weighs 45 lbs. She was last seen in a pink shirt and shorts.

Luitjens is 23 years old, 5-foot-5 and 125 lbs. with unkempt, long, wavy black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a white polo and gray skinny jeans.

Anyone with information on this disappearance should call 911 or the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office at (806) 392-1162.

