Advertisement

Caught on camera: Bear seen snacking on a pumpkin in Gatlinburg

By Gray News Staff and WVLT Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - Bears are roaming around in the Tennessee mountains, and some are not afraid to be in crowded areas, especially if there is a food source.

Jeff and Christy Mabe captured a video of a black bear snacking on a pumpkin in the popular tourist city of Gatlinburg near Great Smoky Mountains National Park, WVLT reports. The bear ended up leaving the pumpkin behind before walking down the busy street.

Black bears are common in East Tennessee, but wildlife officials said it’s important to note that they are wild animals, and you should never approach a bear.

In the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, it’s illegal to willfully come within 50 yards or any distance that disturbs or displaces a bear. Violation of this federal regulation can result in fines and arrests.

Tennessee wildlife experts have details on what to do if you encounter a bear here.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House of Dallas County, Mo. man accused of kidnapping Cassidy Rainwater burns to the ground.
House of Dallas County, Mo. man accused of kidnapping Cassidy Rainwater burns to the ground
TikTok
TikTok Trend: Springfield Public Schools staff member slapped by student for viral video
James Phelps and Timothy Norton.
2 accused of kidnapping Cassidy Rainwater appear in Dallas County court
Cassidy Rainwater
What we know about the Dallas Co. investigation of a missing woman
Police say home security cameras help solve cases
On Your Side: Woman says home security cameras catch ‘Peeping Tom’ in Nixa

Latest News

Officers respond to Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday amid an active...
Student taken into custody hours after Texas school shooting; 4 hurt
Text-to-911 cases on the rise in Greene County
U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona visited Locust Lane Elementary School in Eau Claire,...
Troubled student loan forgiveness program gets an overhaul
The U.S. Education Department announces a major student debt forgiveness overhaul.
Education Department announces overhaul to student loan forgiveness program
Thomas Schembri faces one felony charge for sexual exploitation of a child.
Branson teacher charged with sexual exploitation of 9-year-old girl