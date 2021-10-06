Clever, Mo. breast cancer survivor shares importance of early detection

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

From the outside looking in you couldn’t tell Ashley Carter went through the unthinkable.

”They found five tumors,”” said Carter.

At just 26-years-old she was one in eight women to be diagnosed with breast cancer.

”My mom had another form of cancer,” said Carter. “Therefore, they decided to do the BRCA testing on me.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said some cancers can be hereditary caused by a genetic mutation. The BRCA gene test looks for changes in your DNA, that increase cancers like breast and ovarian.

”I was told I had the BRCA gene,” said Carter. “My screening mammogram was early because of my BRCA gene, had I not had that been, I don’t know when it would have been caught.”

Carter had Ductal carcinoma in situ, which meant she didn’t have to go under chemotherapy or radiation.

”I had both of my breasts removed. I also had a hysterectomy,” said Carter.

Now, she works at the Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks and advocates for women and men to take action on breast health, whether it’s monthly self checks or yearly mammograms for those over 40.

“It’s just as important to do these things as it is in October. October is our month to really remind people that you have to do it twelve months out of the year and not just one month out of the year,” said Carter.

Not only does Ashley look to her battle scars as a remembrance of beating cancer, but a tattoo.

”You know, relieved that it was caught when it was and lucky that I had physicians that were on top of my care and lucky to be here and alive,” said Carter.

The World Health Organization said that breast cancer has surpassed lung cancer as the world’s most commonly-diagnosed cancer. Health experts said the pandemic has resulted late-stage diagnosis and lack of access to treatment.

The Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks recommends those in their early twenties to check monthly for any any lumps or bumps. Those in their forties and older should receive a yearly mammogram.

The Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks recommends those in their early twenties to check monthly for any any lumps or bumps. Those in their forties and older should receive a yearly mammogram.

