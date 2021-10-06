CRIME STOPPERS: Springfield police search for accused thief on the run

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Udie Clifford Huson, 47 (Springfield Police Department)

This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive is Udie Clifford Huson. The 47-year-old is charged with resisting arrest and stealing. He’s also wanted on a felony warrant for having drugs.

Detectives say Huson could be connected to Greene County burglaries and car thefts. He’s known to hang out in Springfield, but also makes trips to St. Louis.

If you’ve seen this man, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). There’s a cash reward of up to $1,000.

