Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: Springfield police search for accused thief on the run

Detectives say Udie Clifford Huson may be involved in Greene County burglaries and car thefts.
By Maria Neider
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Udie Clifford Huson, 47
Udie Clifford Huson, 47(Springfield Police Department)

This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive is Udie Clifford Huson. The 47-year-old is charged with resisting arrest and stealing. He’s also wanted on a felony warrant for having drugs.

Detectives say Huson could be connected to Greene County burglaries and car thefts. He’s known to hang out in Springfield, but also makes trips to St. Louis.

If you’ve seen this man, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). There’s a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Greater Springfield Area Crime Stoppers
CLICK HERE: Give a Crime Stoppers Tip
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Facebook
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Instagram

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House of Dallas County, Mo. man accused of kidnapping Cassidy Rainwater burns to the ground.
House of Dallas County, Mo. man accused of kidnapping Cassidy Rainwater burns to the ground
Police say two people died Saturday afternoon in a two-car crash in south Springfield.
Police identify 2 drivers killed in crash in south Springfield Saturday
Some families in Branson are scrambling to find shelter. People living at the Strafford House...
Branson, Mo. residents forced out of extended stay motel for reported unsafe living conditions
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
TikTok
TikTok Trend: Springfield Public Schools staff member slapped by student for viral video

Latest News

State officials grilled over report on missing foster kids across Missouri
In this March 29, 2018, file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Springfield expert explains Facebook outage and possible lasting impacts
FILE - In this Tuesday, June 29, 2021 file photo, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson talks about...
Arkansas House OKs employee opt-out for COVID vaccine
James Phelps' home burns to the ground
James Phelps' home burns to the ground