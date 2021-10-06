Law enforcement officers around Missouri travel to Osage Beach for crisis intervention training

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Law enforcement officers from different parts of the state had a chance to get involved Wednesday with crisis intervention training in Osage Beach. It is a way to train officers to handle mental health situations.

Detective Tom Gorsaline with Osage Beach Police Department is serving as one of the instructors for the crisis intervention team training.

”It originated in 1988 in Memphis,” said Gorsaline. “A person with mental illness was shot and killed, unfortunately. So they collaborated, they came together and tried to figure out how we as police officers can help those and understand a little bit better about mental health.”

As an instructor, Gorsaline has the ability to shape the minds of his peers, not only on how they can help other people, but how law enforcement officials can help each other.

“I get an opportunity to talk to our guys specifically in our department, and help them understand if they haven’t gone through this class,” said Gorsaline.

A 2019 study showed that suicide rate among police officers is higher than any other profession.

”There’s a lot of stress with law enforcement, and that is part of our training, and just suicide. Officers have a higher suicide rate than just about any other profession,” said Teddy Soloman, a Community Behavioral Health Liaison.

Some of the things that were discussed in Wednesday’s training were how to empathize and how to de-escalate a situation when someone else is having a mental health episode.

Detective Gorsaline says, while some officers come in more reserved, they leave having skills they can use in their everyday lives.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.