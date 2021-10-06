Lawrence County nutrition plant facing $300K in fines for safety and health violations

VERONA, Mo. (KY3) - The U.S. Department of Labor has proposed fines of $300,000 against a nutrition plant in Lawrence County.

Administrative leaders with the department of labor have issued 24 citations to BCP Ingredients Inc. in Verona for serious safety and health violations. Multiple complaints claim the company’s workers were exposed to toxic substances, combustible dust and moving machinery parts.

“This company’s failure to comply with safety and health requirements exposed hundreds of workers to toxic chemicals and unguarded machine hazards,” said OSHA Area Director Karena Lorek in a news release. “OSHA will always respond to reports of unsafe working conditions to ensure employers meet their legal obligation to protect workers on the job.”

BCP Ingredients Inc. is part of Balchem’s Animal Nutrition and Health Division, which produces choline, nutrient encapsulation, chelated minerals and functional ingredients for feed and animal supplements. The Verona facility also produces food ingredients, primarily for the baking industry.

BCP Ingredients Inc. has two weeks to pay the fine, dispute it, or request a meeting with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.