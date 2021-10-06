Missouri, Kansas college students protest sexual assaults

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - Students gathered Tuesday at college campuses in Missouri and Kansas to protest sexual assaults.

The Kansas City Star reports that a demonstration at the University of Missouri’s flagship campus in Columbia drew a crowd of at least 100 people.

Another 40 protested at the University of Missouri-Kansas City. In Kansas, about two dozen people gathered outside of Strong Hall at the University of Kansas. Students also called for change at Kansas State.

The demonstration, organized by a group called Strip Your Letters, was the fourth held at the school since a woman told Lawrence police last month she’d been raped at the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity house during a party.

