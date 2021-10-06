SPONSORED The Place: Preview the 2021 Designed for Life Conference with Debbie Lindell
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - James River Church’s Designed for Life women’s conference is back with two highly anticipated weekends on October 7-9, 2021 and October 14-16, 2021. Conference host Debbie Lindell stopped by with a special sneak peek.
Register with the promo code DFLKY3 to receive $20 in-person registration for the second conference by visiting designedforlife.org.
