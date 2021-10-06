Springfield expert explains Facebook outage and possible lasting impacts

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Facebook is back online again after all of its apps and systems crashed worldwide for several hours on Monday.

A local cyber security expert said the outage you may have felt on your phone all came down to a failed routine maintenance operation. He said it highlighted many of the inter-dependencies within Facebook’s network, but it may have also been a warning sign for social media users and other networks.

The social media blackout lasted six hours across all of Facebook’s platforms, including WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger. It marked one of the biggest of its kind.

”It’s very uncommon,” said Drury Assistant Professor of Management Information Systems Shannon McMurtrey. “This is the biggest one that I’ve heard of by far. And I think it was just those cascading effects that they didn’t anticipate that caused it to get so much bigger than it could have been.”

McMurtrey said a routine maintenance operation led to Facebook basically disappearing from the Internet.

”The initial problem was a protocol that’s used to broadcast how to find Facebook out to the rest of the internet that had a rule that was faulty,” he said. “And so instead of broadcasting how to find it, it started deleting it. And so their own network started removing themselves from the internet.”

McMurtrey said the problem “cascaded into a series of events.” On top of all the interlinked apps and systems, Facebook employees even struggled to get into their own internal systems for quite some time.

Coincidentally, McMurtrey said his class at Drury has been discussing the exact protocol that went wrong at Facebook on Monday. The recent incident now provides a bit of a case study for his students.

”We’ve been covering that protocol, kind of what its role is, and this showed what happens when things go wrong,” he said. “If a rule is is not tested before it’s deployed into production, bad things can happen. And as you know, we’re all very interlinked. And so all of the apps that relied on Facebook for authentication were broken yesterday. So even things that weren’t related to Facebook at all, people couldn’t log in because they use Facebook to authenticate to it.”

But outside his classroom, McMurtrey said there are even bigger takeaways.

”I think it gives all of us an opportunity to step back and look at how we were impacted by it and what changes if any need to come as a result of that,” he said.

McMurtrey said it may be a bit of a wake up call for other large companies.

”Hopefully a lot of companies will be rethinking their own internal processes and making changes also,” he said. “If that had happened at our company, how would we have been impacted?”

On a much more personal level, he said it also speaks to modern day social media use.

“I think bringing attention to how addicted we are to our devices and how dependent we are on technology in general, is probably a healthy thing for people to reflect on and think about,” he said.

McMurtrey said the timing is very unfortunate, given the recent whistleblower reports. But he said from what he has observed so far, he does not suspect it to be more than a chain reaction of mistakes and poor timing.

“I think the timing of the event with that would easily lead a lot of people to jump to conclusions that there’s more going on,” he said. “But right now, there’s really no reason to suspect that. It seems like a pretty unfortunate timing, but just a mistake. There’s a saying in our industry, ‘never attribute to malice that which can just as easily be attributed to incompetence.’ And that appears to be what happened here.”

