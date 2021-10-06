Springfield-Greene Co. Health Dept. reports first death of child in Greene County from COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced the first death of a child in Greene County from COVID-19.

The child died from COVID-19 in August, according to announcement from the health department Wednesday afternoon. Health leaders did not announce the child’s age or gender.

The health department tells KY3 the child was a teenager and considered to be at an increased risk. It’s unclear whether that child was vaccinated or where he or she may have been exposed.

“This death is a tragedy that no family should have to endure, and an unfortunate reminder that COVID-19 can have terrible consequences on people of all ages,” said the health department in its announcement.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 10 Missouri children between the ages of 0 and 17 have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. Across the United States, more than 587 children have died from COVID-19.

In September, cases among those age 0 to 17 made up 20.64% of total positives in Greene County, compared to 14.75% in August.

The county has reported 619 deaths due to the virus since the start of the pandemic, including 78 deaths since August. Health leaders say cases and hospitalizations have been dropping of recently, noting the following trends:

1,754 total cases in September compared to 3,457 in August

The seven- day average on September 30 was 43 cases per day, down from 76 cases per day on August 31.

81 individuals were treated for COVID-19 in Springfield hospitals on September 30, down from 144 on August 31.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.