Springfield-Greene County Health Department to open mass COVID-19 vaccination site to meet the increase in demand

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is opening a mass COVID-19 vaccination site.

The site will be located at the former Toys R’ Us and Gordmans on 1425 E. Battlefield Road in Springfield. The mass vaccination site will open on Monday, October 11. It will offer COVID-19 vaccinations from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The health department says appointments are strongly encouraged. Any dose, including third doses for those who are immunocompromised and Pfizer/BioNTech booster shots, will be offered.

The health department’s assistant director of health Jon Mooney says the goal is to vaccinate 500 people daily.

”We are still classified as a high community transmission area by the CDC,” Mooney says. “Greene County’s vaccination rate is nearly 51% and communities that have higher vaccination rates have also seen lower disease spread in their community and now is the time to be vaccinated.”

The health department anticipates 120,000 community members will show interest in the vaccine in the coming months.

The site will also offer COVID-19 testing as we get closer to the winter months.

“As we enter into the winter months where we tend to see more communicable diseases,” Mooney says. “We mentioned flu. That’s obviously one we’re paying very close attention to and have concerns that if we have the overlapping waves of flu and COVID it would make a tough situation.”

CoxHealth’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Shawn Usery says that’s why it’s crucial to not only get your COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot but also your flu vaccine.

“You do not have to wait,” Dr. Usery says. “You can actually get those two shots the same day or you can space them out but the real guidance is that you get both of them.”

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration is meeting later this month to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in children ages 5-11. Once authorization is issued, an additional 23,000 Greene County children will be eligible to be vaccinated.

“I think there are a lot of parents out there that are eager to protect the rest of their family, to protect their kids as they move through a lot of the fall activities,” Mooney says. “Whether it’s school or sports or just living life. I think there is a lot of excitement about the opportunity to protect that many more people.”

The Health Department expects, based on data available from the initial vaccine rollout, that more than 94,000 individuals are already eligible for a Pfizer/BioNTech booster dose. Based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, those who meet the following criteria and received the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine are eligible to receive a booster shot at least six months after their second dose was administered:

• people 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings

• people aged 18–64 years with underlying medical conditions

• people aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting (e.g., frontline medical workers, teachers, and first responders)

More information and a list of vaccination opportunities at vaccine417.com or by calling the COVID-19 Call Center at 417-874-1211. Both walk-ins and appointments are available, and scheduling for appointments at the mass vaccination site will be available later this week. Private appointments are also available by calling this number.

