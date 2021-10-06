Advertisement

Texas County man pleads guilty in Sept. 2020 crash that injured mother, multiple children

Arrests made in connection to recent shootings
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TEXAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A Texas County man has pleaded guilty to criminal charges stemming from a September 2020 crash that left a mother and multiple children injured.

Rowland Pearson, 64, pleaded guilty Tuesday to three counts of second-degree assault in the case.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Pearson hit a vehicle head-on on Highway 17, just two miles from Roby, Missouri. Investigators say Heather Copley’s vehicle was hit and she had her five children in the backseat at the time of the crash.

Family friends told KY3 last year Heather suffered a broken ankle and lacerations to the face. Two of the children were sent to a hospital with significant injuries, including one who required surgery after brain trauma and skull fractures. The other three children suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Court records show that Pearson had been charged with other driving offenses in years past. His sentencing hearing in this case is set for Jan. 4, 2022.

