Text-to-911 cases on the rise in Greene County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Text-to-911 cases have increased every year in Greene County since the service was introduced in 2017.

Kris Inman, the director of Springfield-Greene County 911, said this is a good alternative if you are in a situation where you don’t want others to hear you calling authorities.

“You don’t want that other person to hear that you’re calling 911,” said Inman. “Texting is an excellent option. A quick, easy and quiet option to alert us to what’s going on.”

Inman said he expects more people to use the feature.

“We certainly do expect it to increase,” said Inman. ”I think as people become more aware of something, it becomes used more. I think that people who have used it have seen the simplicity of it and how well it works. I just think it’s a matter of getting it out there.”

In 2020, there was an increase of 37% in text-to-911 instances with 565 cases. This year, there have already been 564 cases.

Deputy Paige Rippee with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office said the text-to-911 option can speed up the process.

“I think it’s great and it’s easier,” said Rippee. “Obviously, for people that don’t feel comfortable calling 911 and talking to someone over the phone, they can just text what they need.”

Authorities said this is a great tool for kids, who are very used to texting.

“Anything that we can do to add to the ability of people to contact us when they need police, fire or ambulance, to simplify that process to make that a better, quicker process, is obviously something we’re going to do,” said Inman.

“Kids may be in a child abuse situation, and they are old enough that they can text and they understand what they need to do,” said Rippee. “That might be another way to reach out to get help.”

Inman recommends those in need to call 911 first, if possible.

“We encourage people to call us first if you can. If you’re in a compromising situation, obviously do what you have to do, to text us if that’s easier for you,” said Inman. “Certainly, calling us gives us a better bead on where you are, helps us find you a little bit easier.”

