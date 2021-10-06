Two arrested in early-morning burglary investigation in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A Greene County deputy arrested two people Wednesday accused in an early-morning burglary.

The suspects and victims have not been identified, but charges are pending through the Greene County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says a victim called authorities Wednesday morning about their vehicle being vandalized and a suspicious vehicle around the area.

A Greene County deputy found stopped a vehicle that matched description. While investigating, the deputy found stolen items along with burglary tools, leading to the arrests of two suspects.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office credits Deputy Joe Duran for his response and shared the following statement via Facebook:

