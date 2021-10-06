Two more Springfield women arrested, charged in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol breach

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities arrested two Springfield women Monday for criminal charges in connection to the Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol.

Cara Hentschel and Mahailya Pryer were both arrested Monday on warrant, according to federal court records. Both face a slate of charges in the breach, including:

Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly conduct on capitol grounds

Parade, demonstrate, or picket in any of the capitol buildings.

According to federal court records, a person known to the FBI submitted an online tip to the FBI stating that Hentschel had posted photographs to her Facebook account depicting her at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. The tipster included a link to Hentschel’s Facbook profile, but reported not knowing her personally or whether she entered the Capitol.

An FBI agent attempted to interview Hentschel in person, then contacted her via phone on March 8. The FBI obtained the number with help from Google subscriber information through a search warrant. Per court records, Hentschel answered the phone and declined to answer any questions, but stated that she would cooperate if charged with a crime.

Later on, the FBI located and reviewed publicly available social media profiles associated with Hentschel’s name. For instance, the FBI located an Instagram account with the username “carahentschel,” which had a post from January 6, 2021, showing Hentschel wearing a red, white, and blue stocking hat with the number “45″ on it standing outside of the U.S. Capitol amidst a large crowd.

The FBI also located a Facebook profile with Hentschel’s name with two posts from January 6-8, one which showed a photo outside of the capitol. Another person in the photo was identified as Pryer, per court records.

According to records obtained through a search warrant served on Verizon Wireless, on January 6, 2021, in and around the time of the incident, the cell phone associated with Pryers’s phone number was identified as having utilized a cell site consistent with providing service to a geographic area that includes the interior of the U.S. Capitol Building.

The FBI then reviewed U.S. Capitol surveillance video footage from January 6, 2021, during which they identified Hentschel and Pryer entering the U.S. Capitol through the Rotunda Doors based on their clothing around 2:43 p.m. and other areas of the building. FBI agents say the surveillance video footage was consistent with the Google location data associated with Hentschel’s phone, which showed her as within the U.S. Capitol or the restricted grounds from around 2:28 p.m. to 2:55 p.m.

Around July 1, the FBI obtained a warrant to search Hentschel’s Facebook account. The records obtained from Facebook revealed a conversation between Hentschel and another person on Jan. 9, during which a comment showed a photo from inside the Capitol building.

After reviewing the capitol surveillance footage and a series of interviews with people known to Hentschel and Preyer, the FBI determined the photo was consistent with the Google data and video footage that showed Hentschel and Preyer in the building.

According to federal court records, an arrest warrant was officially acquired on Sept. 22, 2021 prior to the arrests of Hentschel and Preyer.

Others from the Springfield, Missouri, area who have been arrested in the Captiol breach include Zac Martin, Michael Quick, Stephen Quick, Kelsey Leigh Ann Wilson and Zachary Wilson.

