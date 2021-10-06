Vexus Boats expands to create 50 new jobs in north Arkansas

FLIPPIN, Ark. (KY3) - Vexus Boats announced Monday that they will expand operations with a new facility, which will add 30% more square footage.

Since opening its current facility on Industrial Park Road, the company has seen exponential growth that has been amplified since the start of the pandemic.

The $4.2-million investment will be located within Flippin and as a result introduce 50 new full-time positions.

Fishing has a deep history in the Twin Lakes Area, and with fishing comes boats.

”It began with my grandfather Forrest Wood, who started back in the late 1960s building boats,” said Vexus President Keith Daffron. “We work to just continue carrying on that culture that he started.”

Vexus Boats in Flippin, Arkansas currently houses all operations in one building with hundreds of employees. During the pandemic, boat sales skied to the highest point in 13 years.

”Its very humbling for us as a company to see that we can grow and expand at such an early age, frankly,” said Daffron.

With growth, space becomes an obstacle in production.

”When you’re in the manufacturing business you’ll see that it’s not necessarily one place needs to grow, every space needs to grow,” said CEO Randy Hopper. “The boats are getting a little bigger and more complex, so it just takes a little more space to be able to do that.”

Vexus has announced the expansion of a their new facility, a $4.2-million project which will grow production square footage by 30%.

”We’ll be able to take some cutting operations and several other operations that will enable us to make more room for everyone,” Hopper explained. “We’re pleased were with progress so far and how this will help continue to make us a better place to work.”

Primarily, all custom boat trailer building will be moved to the new facility, which Vexus says will greatly improve space and production flow.

Most notably, the expansion will result in 50 new full-time employees.

”It’s a result of the work of our great team and the work we’ve been able to accomplish together,” said Daffron. “To be able to add to that team is something we can rejoice in.“

Daffron went on to say that they hope the move builds on their impact towards the community on several different levels.

Vexus is currently moving several key components over to its new facility, which the company hopes will be fully operational by the beginning of 2022.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.