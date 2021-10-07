Advertisement

After nine delays, trial for Camden Co. man charged in two 2016 deaths moving to Kansas City area

(KSPR)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The murder trial of a Camden County man, a case which has been delayed nine times, will be heard in the Kansas City area next year.

Steven Endsley is accused of killing a mother and daughter in Camden County in August 2016.

This case was already moved from Camden County to Laclede County earlier this summer. After another delay in legal proceedings, the judge wanted to move the case in hopes of finding a larger, impartial jury pool.

Endsley is charged with stabbing Danielle Smith, 27, and her mother Teresa Jackson, 61, then burning down their mobile home. Medical reports indicate Smith was stabbed to death and her her mother was strangled before their bodies were burned.

Before the women were killed authorities say Endsley harassed them, though an order of protection was not filed. Reports filed with police indicate that Endsley didn’t agree with Smith’s lifestyle. Prosecutors argue that Endsley wanted to kill Smith because she was gay.

A new court date in the case has not yet been determined. This case was filed without the death penalty as a sentencing option. If convicted, Endsley could spend the rest of his life in prison.

