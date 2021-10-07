Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris among six Missouri billionaires on Forbes list of 400 richest Americans

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Bass Pro Shops founder and Springfield native Johnny Morris is one of six Missouri billionaires named among the 400 richest Americans, according to a new list from Forbes.

The annual list ranks the 400 wealthiest Americans based on their net wealth.

None of the billionaires from Missouri made the top 100, but three are among the 200 richest, according to the list. Morris ranked 134 overall on the list, the second-best ranking for Missouri billionaires, with a net worth of $6.9 billion.

Missourians named to the list include:

Pauline MacMillan Keinath (106 overall, $8.2 billion): Pauline MacMillan Keinath is believed to be the largest shareholder of Cargill, the largest food company in the world, with an estimated 13% stake.

Johnny Morris (134 overall, $6.9 billion): Johnny Morris is founder and CEO of outdoor gear retailer Bass Pro Shops.

David Steward (182 overall, $5.8 billion): David Steward is the founder and chairman of IT provider World Wide Technology.

Jim McKelvey (269 overall, $4.2 billion): Jim McKelvey cofounded payments firm Square with Jack Dorsey in 2009 after he had trouble selling a $2,000 art piece from his studio.

Rodger Riney (318 overall, $3,6 billion): Rodger Riney is the cofounder of discount brokerage firm Scottrade, which is now part of TD Ameritrade.

Jim Kavanaugh (340 overall, $3.4 billion): Jim Kavanaugh is the CEO of IT provider World Wide Technology.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos tops the list for the fourth straight year.

