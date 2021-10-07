Advertisement

Baxter County, Ark. deputies investigating Wednesday crash as a homicide

By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash Wednesday afternoon as a homicide.

Officers responded to the crash on Old Arkana Road and Old Military Road around 3:30 p.m. in Mountain Home.

Investigators say a woman stated she and a man were being followed by a man in another vehicle. She told 911 dispatchers the man had intentionally rammed their vehicle. Investigators say the woman knew the man.

The crash happened shortly after she called 911. Deputies say the driver in the woman’s car died at the scene. The woman suffered serious injuries. Deputies arrested the other driver for questioning.

Baxter County Sheriff’s Deputies and Investigators are being assisted in the investigation by the Arkansas State Police.  The Mountain Home Fire Department, Baxter Regional Medical Center Ambulance, and the Baxter County Coroner’s Office also responded.

Sheriff John Montgomery says the names of those involved will not be released until the investigation has proceeded further.

