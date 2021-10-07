Caution urged on the roads after Branson firefighters, Republic police assist with unusual crashes

NEAR BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - It’s been a busy week for Branson firefighters. The Branson Professional Firefighters Local 152 union shared photos of two separate crashes Wednesday down steep embankments.

One of the crashes involved an SUV and the other involved a smaller car. In both cases, crews had to hike down the hill and use ropes to pull the victims to safety.

Investigators say no one was seriously hurt, but the union is reminding drivers to be careful while driving the hills and curves on the outskirts of Branson, particularly in rainy conditions.

In an unrelated crash Wednesday night, a driver suffered minor injuries when his semi-trailer overturned on Highway MM at Farm Road 144 in Greene County.

The Republic Police Department shared a photo on their Facebook page following the incident. Police say the truck was loaded with shingles.

It’s unknown what caused the truck to overturn, but police are reminders drivers to take caution on the roads.

