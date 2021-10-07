Advertisement

CoxHealth hosts job fair for entry-level positions

(KY3)
By Abbey Taylor
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - CoxHealth hosted a job fair Thursday evening for several entry-level positions.

Celeste Cramer, system director of recruitment and retention, said there are about 400 entry-level jobs available, but 150 are connected to Thursday’s job fair. This comes just after CoxHealth raised their minimum wage to $15.25

Cramer said they’re hiring environmental services, food services, patient financial services, registration, phlebotomy, home health and more. She said as students head back to college, more entry-level positions open and they’re critical to all CoxHealth locations.

“Healthcare has always been a very competitive job market for those more specialized positions,” said Cramer. “We are really feeling it in our entry-level positions, which we didn’t struggle with as much in the past. I would say that hiring is more of a challenge for all positions in the system right now.”

CoxHealth employees are required to have their first COVID-19 vaccine dose by Oct. 15. Cramer said as of this week 50 out of the 12,500 employees have resigned. She said 90% of staff is compliant with the vaccine mandate and doesn’t expect any hiring to be disrupted by that mandate. Cramer said September was the largest hiring month in CoxHealth history.

There will be more job fairs coming up through CoxHealth, including:

Cox Barton County Hospital - Lobby10/811 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Cox Medical Center Branson - Tree rooms10/1811 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Cox Monett Hospital - Lobby10/2511 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Current openings may be viewed here. Job seekers interested in more information about the event should call CoxHealth at 417-269-5627.

