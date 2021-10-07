Diaper Bank of the Ozarks explains challenges of national diaper shortage

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The demand for diapers is growing across the Ozarks. The Diaper Bank of the Ozarks says one in three families experience a need for diapers.

Thanks to community partners, like Christian Action Ministries, people living in Stone and Taney counties can get diapers for their newborns and toddlers.

“Anytime anyone in that particular area needs diapers, we would refer them to go to Christian Action Ministries. It helps minimize the amount of transportation a family would need to do,” said Kelly Paparella, assistant director for Diaper Bank of the Ozarks.

Paparella says diaper shortages were high during the peak of the pandemic, and that remains an ongoing issue.

”One of our typical primary wholesale outlets is still not available for us to purchase the sizes we need, most which is size five and sixes,” Paparella said.

She says people who have never needed assistance before have reached out in need of diapers.

”I referred them to go to their local food pantry where they can get food and diapers to be able to help them get through this,” said Paparella.

Samantha Phillips is a stay-at-home mom and says the diaper shortage is something she and her friends have talked about often.

”A family would normally have spent $65 on diapers a month. Now, they are spending close to $85 a month,” said Phillips.

Phillips says it’s getting harder to put your children in diapers.

”My husband and I chose to do cloth diapers. We’ve done it now for two kids and we’re getting ready to do our third child in cloth diapers,” said Phillips.

Switching to cloth diapers was an investment for her family upfront, but she says it will save them more money over time.

”I save money not having to go to the store buying diapers. I also save the hassle of am I going to have enough diapers to get me through the night,” Phillips said.

She says this eases the stress of wondering if there will be enough diapers on the shelf when she goes to the store.

”Or if I had to go to multiple stores to get diapers for her,” said Phillips.

Diaper Bank of the Ozarks partners with more than 100 agencies in the Ozarks. To find diapers near you, CLICK HERE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.