Driver suffers minor injuries after semi-trailer rolls over in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A driver suffered minor injuries after his semi-trailer overturned Wednesday night on Highway MM at Farm Road 144.

The republic police department shared a photo on their Facebook page following the incident. Police say the truck was loaded with shingles.

It’s unknown what caused the truck to overturn. Additional details in the investigation are limited.

