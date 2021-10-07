Advertisement

Driver suffers minor injuries after semi-trailer rolls over in Greene County

A driver suffered minor injuries after his semi-trailer overturned Wednesday night on Highway...
A driver suffered minor injuries after his semi-trailer overturned Wednesday night on Highway MM at Farm Road 144.(Republic Police Department)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A driver suffered minor injuries after his semi-trailer overturned Wednesday night on Highway MM at Farm Road 144. 

The republic police department shared a photo on their Facebook page following the incident. Police say the truck was loaded with shingles.

It’s unknown what caused the truck to overturn. Additional details in the investigation are limited.

