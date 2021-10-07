ENDANGERED SILVER ADVISORY: Webster County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

FORDLAND, Mo. (KY3) - The Webster County Sheriff’s Office has issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a man reported missing Thursday morning.

Samuel Larimer, 86, who also goes by the name of Dean, was reported missing around 11:30 a.m. Thursday from a home in the 1000 block of Olga Road in Fordland.

Police say Larimer left the home, went in an unknown direction and has not been heard from since then. Authorities say he is also diagnosed with dementia.

Larimer is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 124 pounds with white hair and blue eyes. Police say he could be wearing a ball cap and glasses, and he walks with a cane.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Larimer could be associated with the following vehicle:

White 2004 Ford F2500 flatbed with a red bucket on the bed. Missouri license plate: 35H3DC

If you have any information on Larimer’s whereabouts, contact the Webster County Sheriff’s Office at 417-859-3911.

