Greene County Commission’s Bob Dixon updates on new jail, local employment in ‘State of the County’ address

By Joey Schneider
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County Presiding Commissioner Bob Dixon delivered the “State of the County” address Thursday morning at the Chamber of Commerce monthly breakfast.

Dixon spoke about the ongoing Greene County Jail project near the Springfield-Branson National Airport, saying the $127-million project is on time and on budget.

Now, Dixon says the county is working on what they will do with the old one.

“We are taking time to be very studious in planning what we’re going to do with the use of the space at the existing site so we best utilize that space,” said Dixon. “And we’re close to planning what we will do with the final bond authorization from the 2017 tax.”

Dixon also discussed some challenges local businesses have experienced with finding workers, even though Greene County’s unemployment rate is at a record low 2.8 percent. He says some Greene County offices are also facing challenges filling positions.

“It’s virtually full employment, but with that success, we have challenges,” said Dixon. “Like workforce development, recruitment and training, finding workers to do the jobs. Our Greene County businesses are experiencing that pressure.”

Dixon also tells us that Greene County leaders are currently working with area cities on a plan to distribute dollars from American Rescue Plan. The county received close to $57 million dollars through the American Rescue Plan.

