Judge: Missouri must collect union dues from prison workers

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A judge has ordered Missouri to begin collecting union dues from prison workers, finding that an attempt by Gov. Mike Parson’s administration to break the union is illegal.

In a scathing, 43-page decision, Circuit Judge Jon Beetem said it was “unconstitutional, arbitrary, capricious and unreasonable” that the state had stopped collecting the dues from members of the Missouri Corrections Officer Association.

It happened in 2019 as the state’s Office of Administration and the labor union were negotiating a new contract. The state argued at the time that the workers were no longer in a union since the contract had expired. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that Beetem said the state’s action was a violation of the constitutional guarantee of freedom of speech and association.

