Mountain Home, Ark. man charged with murder, other felonies in deadly crash

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KY3) - A man from Mountain Home is charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder in connection to a deadly crash Wednesday afternoon.

The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office says Daniel Adams intentionally rammed into another car on Old Arkana Road. Prosecutors charged Adams with multiple felonies, including one count of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder and four counts of aggravated assault.

Phillip Laurie, another man from Mountain Home, was killed in the crash. A woman, who was a passenger in Laurie’s car, is also being treated for serious injuries at a hospital.

Adams is being held in the Boone County Detention Center in Harrison because the mother of one of the victims works at the Baxter County Detention Center.

Adams has a preliminary bond of $500,000 on these charges. He will appear before the Circuit Court to answer later this month.

The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the crash.

