Advertisement

Mountain Home, Ark. man charged with murder, other felonies in deadly crash

The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office says Daniel Adams intentionally rammed into another car...
The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office says Daniel Adams intentionally rammed into another car Wednesday afternoon. He now faces first-degree murder charges.(Baxter County Sheriff's Office)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KY3) - A man from Mountain Home is charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder in connection to a deadly crash Wednesday afternoon.

The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office says Daniel Adams intentionally rammed into another car on Old Arkana Road. Prosecutors charged Adams with multiple felonies, including one count of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder and four counts of aggravated assault.

Phillip Laurie, another man from Mountain Home, was killed in the crash. A woman, who was a passenger in Laurie’s car, is also being treated for serious injuries at a hospital.

Adams is being held in the Boone County Detention Center in Harrison because the mother of one of the victims works at the Baxter County Detention Center.

Adams has a preliminary bond of $500,000 on these charges. He will appear before the Circuit Court to answer later this month.

The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the crash.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is leading a months-long investigation into the...
THE LATEST: What we know about the disappearance of Cassidy Rainwater and the Dallas County, Mo. investigation
Cassidy Rainwater
What we know about the Dallas Co. investigation of a missing woman
Springfield-Greene County Health Department logo
Springfield-Greene Co. Health Dept. reports first death of child in Greene County from COVID-19
Court documents provided by the U.S. District of Columbia showed a picture of Cara Hentschel...
Two more Springfield women arrested, charged in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol breach
You might call it a sarcastic "Help Wanted" sign...but a group of Springfield businesses have...
Eye-catching Springfield billboards are not so subtle “Help Wanted” ads

Latest News

FILE- In this Nov. 5, 2019 file photo, Kevin Strickland is pictured in an interview room at...
Procedural hearing set for Missouri man seeking exoneration
Catholic bishops urge Missouri leaders to end executions
With some sun returning today, highs will be in the lower to middle 70s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A transition back to summer weather
A transition day before summer returns