Advertisement

Procedural hearing set for Missouri man seeking exoneration

FILE- In this Nov. 5, 2019 file photo, Kevin Strickland is pictured in an interview room at...
FILE- In this Nov. 5, 2019 file photo, Kevin Strickland is pictured in an interview room at Western Missouri Correctional Center in Cameron, Mo. A Missouri appeals court on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, denied the state attorney general's request to recuse all Jackson County judges from presiding over an upcoming evidentiary hearing for Kevin Strickland who the county prosecutor says was wrongfully convicted in a triple homicide more than 40 years ago. (James Wooldridge/The Kansas City Star via AP, File)((James Wooldridge/The Kansas City Star via AP, File))
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A hearing about procedural issues is scheduled for Friday in the case of a Kansas City man who is seeking to be exonerated in a triple murder committed more than 40 years ago.

Judge James Welsh scheduled the hearing Wednesday during his first case management conference after being assigned the case of Kevin Strickland. Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters-Baker announced in May that new evidence indicated that Strickland did not commit the murders.

The purpose of Friday’s hearing is to determine what evidence can be admitted during a future hearing that will determine if Strickland should be freed. Welsh also will rule on the role the attorney general should play in the case.

Arguments in the case had been expected to begin this week. But last week, the Missouri Supreme Court prohibited all judges from the 16th Judicial District, based in Jackson County, from presiding over the hearing.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt had argued that judges from the district were biased in favor of Strickland. He cited a letter from the circuit’s presiding judge that said he agrees that Strickland was wrongfully convicted.

Welsh, a retired judge, was then assigned to the case.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is leading a months-long investigation into the...
THE LATEST: What we know about the disappearance of Cassidy Rainwater and the Dallas County, Mo. investigation
Cassidy Rainwater
What we know about the Dallas Co. investigation of a missing woman
Springfield-Greene County Health Department logo
Springfield-Greene Co. Health Dept. reports first death of child in Greene County from COVID-19
Court documents provided by the U.S. District of Columbia showed a picture of Cara Hentschel...
Two more Springfield women arrested, charged in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol breach
You might call it a sarcastic "Help Wanted" sign...but a group of Springfield businesses have...
Eye-catching Springfield billboards are not so subtle “Help Wanted” ads

Latest News

A driver suffered minor injuries after his semi-trailer overturned Wednesday night on Highway...
Driver suffers minor injuries after semi-trailer rolls over in Greene County
The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office says Daniel Adams intentionally rammed into another car...
Mountain Home, Ark. man charged with murder, other felonies in deadly crash
Catholic bishops urge Missouri leaders to end executions
With some sun returning today, highs will be in the lower to middle 70s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A transition back to summer weather