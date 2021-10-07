Republic to dedicate new gateway sign in honor of 150th birthday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you have headed into Republic traveling from Springfield you may have seen a large welcome sign.

That costly greeting has some wondering if that money could have been better spent.

However, the city says it’s a much-needed addition.

“Actually it was done pretty well. I thought the design was actually pretty nice. But I don’t think the price is nice,” said Jeff Pongratz.

He says he has mixed feelings about the new gateway sign leading to Republic off of U.S. 60.

“It could be spent elsewhere. You’ve got roads that need to be repaired. You’ve got four-way signs that need to be actual lights. I could see where that money could be spent somewhere else,” he said.

Republic Assistant City Administrator Jared Keeling says he hasn’t received any negative feedback about the $275,000 marker.

“Obviously I think the price tag might be subject to that,” he said.

Back in 2017 taxpayers approved the cost through a capital improvement sales tax. Seven smaller gateway signs are in the works along with way-finding signs for local attractions and new street signs.

“There’s a lot of merit in doing what you promised the voters so what we did was said there was going to be $400,000 spent on these signs. We wanted to do on our main one was make a statement,” said Keeling.

There are security concerns. The city says they’ve taken steps to protect their investment.

“We have put security cameras out there. We’re actually going to go a little further with security cameras in the weeks ahead,” said Keeling.

He says city leaders wanted the sign to match where Republic is at as a city.

“It is big. It is bold. But man is it special,” he said.

But knowing the price tag now Pongratz says it’s an amenity the city could go without.

“I don’t foresee that sign being worth the $275,000 we spent for it,” he said.

The sign will be officially dedicated Friday marking the 150th birthday of the city of Republic.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

