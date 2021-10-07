Rise in vacant structure fires in Springfield, considered a red flag in Community Focus Report

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Vacant structure fires are on the rise in Springfield and have been identified as a red flag within the 2021 Community Focus Report.

About 68% of these vacant fires are happening within three of the 12 districts within Springfield: District 1 (Central), District 2 (North Central), and District 5 (Northwest).

Springfield Fire Chief David Pennington says the reason is that there are more vacant structures in those areas.

”Homes that are standing open, unsecured, and are vacant,” Chief Pennington says. “You can drive down the block and see the front door is missing or there are no windows or they’ve had a fire there previously. Those are the homes we typically are having trouble with.”

In 2020, there were 64 vacant fires. From 2017 to 2020, vacant structure fires have increased by 100%.

However, other fires in the community are trending down.

Chief Pennington says incendiary and accidental are the two types of vacant structure fires. Incendiary fires are fires set on purpose. These are fires of opportunity due to the prevalence of unsecured vacant structures and are often used to cover other illegal activities.

“Maybe I just wanna burn the house,” Chief Pennington says. “Maybe I’ve just committed a crime and I don’t want someone to catch up to that. We see more of those that are considered a criminal offense than an accidental fire as a rule and that’s been similar over the last five years of our assessment.”

The other type of vacant fire is accidental ones.

Chief Pennington says poverty and homelessness play a major role in this. Accidental fires occur because of activities within a vacant structure for acts of survival.

“Someone’s trying to stay warm or they have a fire for cooking purposes and those get out of control,” Chief Pennington says.

So far in 2021, there have been 32 vacant structure fires. Of those, 19 have undetermined causes, eight were intentional and five were unintentional. Within those 32 vacant structure fires, 21 were in vacant and unsecured structures whereas eight were in vacant and secured structures. An additional two were in idle or not routinely used buildings and one was in a structure that was being demolished.

One of these vacant fires was on Monday, October 4 on W. Lincoln Street.

Neighbor Ralph Mullins says there are five vacant apartments just on his street.

“I’ve been chasing people out of these properties almost every single night for the last six years,” Mullins says. “It’s been pretty serious. It was a lot nicer when there was somebody living there but with all these vacant places, it’s just a hotspot. It creates a hotspot of crime.”

The community focus report says poverty is the root cause of this issue. The solution identified is a community-wide community-risk-reduction program involving city departments, community groups, and neighborhood associations, aimed at addressing the root causes of poverty while working to reduce or eliminate the prevalence and volume of vacant structures.

“Once you have a known risk that’s been identified, you can begin to work backward to identify the systems or programs or support to begin to reduce that risk and hopefully eliminate it,” Chief Pennington says.

Chief Pennington says it’s important for neighbors to report anything they might be seeing. A vacant house in your neighborhood can be reported to the citizen resource center.

“We can have that address to potentially decrease the opportunity for someone to inhabit that,” Chief Pennington says. “Whether that’s through boarding it up or demolition. Certainly, the power of the neighborhoods, neighborhood associations, give them strength to bring back their neighborhoods to the state we all want them in.”

