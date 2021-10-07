St. Louis Cardinals lose NL Wild Card Game, 3-1, on Dodgers walk-off home run
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 11:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOS ANGELES (KY3) - The 2021 St. Louis Cardinals season comes to an end after a 3-1 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL Wild Card Game.
Dodgers outfield Chris Taylor hit a walk-off home run in the ninth inning to lift the Dodgers to a comeback victory.
