St. Louis Cardinals lose NL Wild Card Game, 3-1, on Dodgers walk-off home run

St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt (46) is out at second with a throw to Los Angeles Dodgers...
St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt (46) is out at second with a throw to Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Trea Turner (6) during the third inning of a National League Wild Card playoff baseball game Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, in Los Angeles. St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado grounded in to a forced out. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)(Marcio Jose Sanchez | AP)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 11:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOS ANGELES (KY3) - The 2021 St. Louis Cardinals season comes to an end after a 3-1 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL Wild Card Game.

Dodgers outfield Chris Taylor hit a walk-off home run in the ninth inning to lift the Dodgers to a comeback victory.

*CHECK BACK FOR AP GAME RECAP**

