Advertisement

Student arrested in Texas school shooting released from jail

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — An 18-year-old student accused in a shooting at a Texas high school has been released from jail after posting bond.

Timothy George Simpkins was released from the Tarrant County jail at midday Thursday after he was jailed a day earlier on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police accuse Simpkins of opening fire in a classroom Wednesday at Timberview High School in Arlington.

Two people were shot and two others suffered unspecified injuries.

Police have said the shooting happened after a fight, but Simpkins’ family said he had been bullied and robbed twice at school.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is leading a months-long investigation into the...
THE LATEST: What we know about the disappearance of Cassidy Rainwater and the Dallas County, Mo. investigation
Cassidy Rainwater
What we know about the Dallas Co. investigation of a missing woman
Springfield-Greene County Health Department logo
Springfield-Greene Co. Health Dept. reports first death of child in Greene County from COVID-19
Court documents provided by the U.S. District of Columbia showed a picture of Cara Hentschel...
Two more Springfield women arrested, charged in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol breach
You might call it a sarcastic "Help Wanted" sign...but a group of Springfield businesses have...
Eye-catching Springfield billboards are not so subtle “Help Wanted” ads

Latest News

In this Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 file photo, Barbie H. leads a protest against the six-week...
Abortions resume in some Texas clinics after judge halts law
A spokesperson for the family of Timothy Simpkins spoke after the shooting at Timberview High...
Texas school shooting suspect's family claims he was bullied
Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris among six Missouri billionaires on Forbes list of 400 richest Americans
Police say that Larrianna Jackson, 18, was arrested after they responded to reports of a...
Police: Student attacks disabled Louisiana high school teacher in apparent TikTok challenge