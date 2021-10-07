Advertisement

Twitch confirms major data breach

Twitch confirmed a major data breach and said it's working to determine the extent of the...
Twitch confirmed a major data breach and said it's working to determine the extent of the problem.(CNN, file photo)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The game-streaming service Twitch says it experienced a major data breach.

In a tweet, the company says it’s still working to figure out the extent of the problem.

Twitch pays streamers for their games.

Some users said the leaked information accurately shows how much they receive.

Amazon owns Twitch, and the platform has tens of millions of users.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is leading a months-long investigation into the...
THE LATEST: What we know about the disappearance of Cassidy Rainwater and the Dallas County, Mo. investigation
Cassidy Rainwater
What we know about the Dallas Co. investigation of a missing woman
Springfield-Greene County Health Department logo
Springfield-Greene Co. Health Dept. reports first death of child in Greene County from COVID-19
Court documents provided by the U.S. District of Columbia showed a picture of Cara Hentschel...
Two more Springfield women arrested, charged in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol breach
You might call it a sarcastic "Help Wanted" sign...but a group of Springfield businesses have...
Eye-catching Springfield billboards are not so subtle “Help Wanted” ads

Latest News

Minneapolis police officers were caught on camera saying they were 'hunting' civilians as they...
Minneapolis police caught on body camera saying they were ‘hunting’ civilians during George Floyd protests
A driver suffered minor injuries after his semi-trailer overturned Wednesday night on Highway...
Driver suffers minor injuries after semi-trailer rolls over in Greene County
A Pelham police vehicle is parked near floodwaters on County Road 52 Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in...
1 child, 1 adult die in floods in Alabama from slow-moving front
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during his Save America rally in Perry, Ga., on...
Report details Trump’s efforts to reverse election results
Minneapolis police officers were caught on camera saying they were 'hunting' civilians as they...
Minneapolis police 'hunting' civilians remarks captured on body camera video