Two of the largest school districts in the Ozarks explain how they update their crisis plans

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield and Nixa Public schools have crisis plans for many different types of situations that can happen, and district leaders say the plans can change rapidly.

Zac Rantz, the safety coordinator for Nixa Public Schools said they update their emergency plans constantly.

“Our crisis plan is a living, breathing document, we’re updating it consistently,” said Rantz. “A safety plan for a school district has to be a living, breathing document that you change regularly and update regularly, and you practice regularly to make sure that you know what’s going on.”

Bret Range, the executive director of schools and student services at Springfield Public Schools, said the more muscle memory you have in safety situations, the better.

“The more you drill, the more you take those events seriously,” said Range. “Then you debrief about those drills. The more you are going to work through all of the kinks and problems that might arise.”

Rantz agrees and said many skills can go away in a crisis.

“During a crisis, a lot of rational thinking can go away,” said Rantz. “Fine motor skills kind of go away to a certain extent. So you have to have all those things in the back of your brain that you’ve practiced over and over again.”

Range said current events do play a part in making changes to the crisis plans.

“It always kind of keeps it out in front of you when these events occur, that this is something that could happen in Springfield Public Schools, in Springfield, Missouri,” said Range.

Range also said it gives school leaders a chance to reflect on how they would respond.

“It’s a chance for our teams and our leaders to think about, how would we have responded if that same issue of those same facts were laid out in front of us,” said Range.

Rantz explained needing to change plans often because many situations come from nowhere.

“All these situations can happen with no notice,” said Rantz. “That’s why we try to have all of these preparation drills in place. So that way, no matter what the situation is, we kind of have a framework in place to respond to a multitude of different things.”

Schools administrators in the Ozarks will continue to update their crisis plans during and after the school year to accommodate for every situation.

