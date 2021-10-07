Two shot, one killed in north Springfield; two suspects in custody

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A homicide investigation is underway Thursday after one person was fatally shot Thursday afternoon.

Police say two people were shot near a home in the 400 block of East Norton Road. The other victim was sent to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting stemmed from a disturbance involving four people. Police say it was likely all four people knew each other.

Authorities have taken two people into custody. No names have been released in the investigation at this time.

A stretch of East Norton Road is blocked off in front of the Good Samaritan Foundation as police investigate and work to clear the scene.

Additional details are limited at this time. We will update as more information becomes available.

