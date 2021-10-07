Advertisement

On Your Side Investigation: Bolivar business owner faces new charge

By Ashley Reynolds
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) -It’s another charge for a Bolivar business owner accused of stealing from customers.

It’s a story On Your Side has covered for months.

You might recall the Missouri Attorney General filed thirteen ‘deceptive business practice’ charges against Jerry Shane Fellers with Build Tech Structures. Now, he faces a new, similar, charge in Webster County.

Chad Porter paid Fellers more a more than $5,000 deposit for a pole barn. No work was done. He hired someone else. Now there’s a warrant for Fellers arrest.

