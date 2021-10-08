Advertisement

Arkansas man charged after McDonald County, Mo. authorities find methamphetamine in his car

By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A Pea Ridge, Arkansas, man faces has been booked into the McDonald County Jail on several weapons and drug offenses after authorities found methamphetamine in his car.

McDonald County prosecutors have charged Tyler Logan for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon while in possession of an illegal substance.

Logan’s arrest happened after deputies responded to Busby Lane for a possible burglary Tuesday night. When they arrived, they found Logan with a loaded firearm.

Deputies than searched Logan’s car, where they found methamphetamine, several syringes and smoking devices inside.

Logan is being held at the McDonald County Detention Center on a $2,000 cash bond.

