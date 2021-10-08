Advertisement

Police say woman stabbed in Mercy Surgery Center

Police looking for suspect
Police looking for suspect(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Mercy Surgery Center was placed on police lockdown after a woman was stabbed in a stairwell.

It happened just after 7 a.m. Friday at the building at Seminole and National in Springfield.

Mercy’s Sonya Kullmann says the woman is an employee. And police say she was in a relationship with the man believed responsible. He left the scene and remains at large. Police don’t believe the victim’s injuries to be life-threatening.

Mercy’s nearby main hospital was also put on lockdown, but has reopened. The surgery center remains closed.

In a tweet on Twitter, Mercy said “We will be contacting patients who are scheduled to be in the building today to reschedule or send to another location.”

