Dallas County prosecutors charge Buffalo, Mo. man with kidnapping, harassment and assault

Dallas County prosecutors have charged a Wayne Bartee Jr. in connection to several investigations.
Dallas County prosecutors have charged a Wayne Bartee Jr. in connection to several investigations.(Buffalo Police Department)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) - Dallas County prosecutors have charged a Buffalo, Missouri, man in connection to several investigations.

Wayne A. Bartee Jr., 48, is charged with first-degree harassment, first-degree trespass, third-degree kidnapping and fourth-degree assault. A warrant was issued Thursday night that led to Bartee’s arrest.

The Buffalo Police Department responded to the 500 block of W. Main Street after a report of trespassing during the late evening hours of Thursday. Bartee was identified as the suspect and taken into custody without further incident.

Bartee is being held at the Dallas County Jail on a $7,400 bond.

An announcement from the Buffalo Police Department did not confirm any possible connection with this case to another high-profile case under investigation in Dallas County.

